For Lucas Giolito, a curtain fell in Washington and another rises in Chicago

Chicago White Sox's Lucas Giolito is already settling in with his new team. PHOENIX - Just a week into spring training, with Opening Day still six weeks away, temperatures barely climbing out of the 60s in the Valley of the Sun and only a couple of flat-ground bullpens and one live batting-practice session under his belt, Lucas Giolito had already proven himself to be indispensable to the Chicago White Sox: He was an obvious choice to organize the traditional rookie skits.

