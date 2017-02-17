Fantasy Baseball: Finding speed in late rounds
One of the biggest obstacles that has Fantasy owners in a frenzy this preseason is finding speed. Billy Hamilton used to be one of the most vilified players in Fantasy Baseball, but now his ability to regularly steal 50 bases has become a rare commodity and his ADP is soaring.
