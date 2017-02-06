Cuban player smuggling trial resumes ...

Cuban player smuggling trial resumes for agent, trainer

9 hrs ago Read more: The Progress

Trial is resuming in Miami for a sports agent and a trainer accused of smuggling Cuban baseball players into the U.S. so they could sign lucrative professional contracts. Testimony is scheduled to continue Monday in the federal case against agent Bartolo Hernandez and trainer Julio Estrada, both of whom have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy and alien smuggling charges.

Chicago, IL

