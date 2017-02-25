Chicago White Sox: What to Expect from Yoan Moncada in 2017
As the key piece going to Chicago in the Chris Sale trade, can we expect Yoan Moncada to debut with the White Sox sometime in 2017? When five-time All-Star Chris Sale was traded by the White Sox on December 6, the reverberations around baseball could be felt. Sale was dealt to Boston for Michael Kopech, Victor Diaz , Luis Basabe and Yoan Moncada ..
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
