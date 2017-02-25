Chicago White Sox: What to Expect from Yoan Moncada in 2017

As the key piece going to Chicago in the Chris Sale trade, can we expect Yoan Moncada to debut with the White Sox sometime in 2017? When five-time All-Star Chris Sale was traded by the White Sox on December 6, the reverberations around baseball could be felt. Sale was dealt to Boston for Michael Kopech, Victor Diaz , Luis Basabe and Yoan Moncada ..

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.