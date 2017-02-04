Chicago White Sox: Scouting Report on IF Yoan Moncada

Oct 19, 2016; Scottsdale, AZ, USA; Surprise Saguaros third baseman Yoaan Moncada of the Boston Red Sox during an Arizona Fall League game against the Scottsdale Scorpions at Scottsdale Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports The Chicago White Sox acquired infielder Yoan Moncada in their trade of ace Chris Sale this offseason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.