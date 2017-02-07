BP South Side: PECOTA and the Post-Sale Sox by Collin Whitchurch
It's PECOTA release day at Baseball Prospectus , and with that comes our first peek at how the White Sox will fare in 2017. It's no secret that the White Sox aren't expected to contend this season, but individual player projections are still important.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Baseball Prospectus.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC