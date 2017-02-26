Bloop hits satisfy Cubs slugger Anthony Rizzo nearly as much as homers
Anthony Rizzo has hit at least 31 home runs in each of his last three seasons, but the Cubs slugger is just about as pleased with soft singles to left field that confound shifting defenses. "I can hit the ball 110 mph off the bat every time and it's right at someone," Rizzo said Sunday.
