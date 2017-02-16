Armed with lessons from '16, Wil Myers aiming for 40-40 season
Padres general manager A.J. Preller talks about some of the factors in signing Wil Myers, as the infielder expresses gratitude for the opportunity and team manager Andy Green talks about Myers' leadership and the future. Padres general manager A.J. Preller talks about some of the factors in signing Wil Myers, as the infielder expresses gratitude for the opportunity and team manager Andy Green talks about Myers' leadership and the future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec '16
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC