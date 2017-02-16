Armed with lessons from '16, Wil Myers aiming for 40-40 season

Padres general manager A.J. Preller talks about some of the factors in signing Wil Myers, as the infielder expresses gratitude for the opportunity and team manager Andy Green talks about Myers' leadership and the future. Padres general manager A.J. Preller talks about some of the factors in signing Wil Myers, as the infielder expresses gratitude for the opportunity and team manager Andy Green talks about Myers' leadership and the future.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.