15 hits carry Mexico over Dominican Republic

Mexico's C.J. Retherford hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, and teammate Jason Bourgeois hit two triples to lead the Aguilas de Mexicali to a 7-2 victory over the Dominican Republic's Tigres de Licey in Thursday's night game at Estadio Tomateros. Mexico's victory is the second in two nights for the defending champs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Major League Baseball.