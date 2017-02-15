15 hits carry Mexico over Dominican Republic
Mexico's C.J. Retherford hit a two-run homer and drove in three runs, and teammate Jason Bourgeois hit two triples to lead the Aguilas de Mexicali to a 7-2 victory over the Dominican Republic's Tigres de Licey in Thursday's night game at Estadio Tomateros. Mexico's victory is the second in two nights for the defending champs.
