World Series Champion Cubs Reveal Date for White House Visit

The Chicago Cubs will be the last team to visit President Barack Obama in the White House before he leaves office on Jan. 20. Although Obama is a noted Chicago White Sox fan, he publicly supported the Cubs during their come-from-behind World Series run as they took down the Cleveland Indians in seven thrilling games: I'll say it: Holy Cow, @Cubs fans. Even this White Sox fan was happy to see Wrigley rocking last night.

Chicago, IL

