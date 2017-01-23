Why not trade for Chris Sale? Yankees...

Why not trade for Chris Sale? Yankees GM Brian Cashman explains

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: NJ.com

Five-time All-Star left-hander Chris Sale was traded from the Chicago White Sox to the Boston Red Sox on Dec. 6. , the moon and then some on Dec. 6 to acquire Sale, a five-time All-Star who was 17-10 with a 3.34 ERA last season pitching for a White Sox club that finished 78-84. "You saw what the White Sox got for Sale," Cashman told a group of Yankees fans last week during a Q & A at the Times Square Hard Rock Cafe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec 31 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
News For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15) Apr '16 Cubsrule69 5
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,224 • Total comments across all topics: 278,192,090

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC