White Sox make calls to fans, visit hospital

Derek Holland sounded like a longtime White Sox sales representative while making calls to season-ticket holders during a traditional pre-SoxFest event Thursday afternoon at Guaranteed Rate Field. In reality, Holland's enthusiasm comes from a mere one month with the organization after agreeing on a one-year, $6 million deal on Dec. 14. "To be honest, I've never done this before," Holland said.

