White Sox: Is Brett Lawrie Good Trade Bait For This Season?

With the Chicago White Sox in rebuild mode, is it possible that Miguel Gonzalez is far from the team's only trade gem. Infielder Brett Lawrie suffered through an injury plagued 2016, which is common for him, but let's say he stays healthy until July of 2017? Could the White Sox get a couple of lottery ticket prospects for him this summer? Two out of the last three seasons Lawrie failed to appear in 100 games with any team he was with.

