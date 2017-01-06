White Sox designate OF Coats for assignment
White Sox designate OF Coats for assignment The Chicago White Sox have designated outfielder Jason Coats for assignment Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2jcCpdE Coats spent most of last season at Triple-A Charlotte.
