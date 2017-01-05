White Sox: Can Charlie Tilson Become Starting Center Fielder?

White Sox still have void in center field. Can rookie Charlie Tilson become opening day starting center fielder this upcoming season? With Austin Jackson and Adam Eaton gone, could Charlie Tilson be the Opening Day center fielder for the Chicago White Sox ? Given he has struggled with the injury bug since entering pro ball, would it make sense to give him a shot in a throwaway year for the South Siders? The answer to that is a resounding yes, and for the simple reason that they have no one else.

