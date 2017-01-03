WBC preview: Breaking down Team Canada

WBC preview: Breaking down Team Canada

Team Canada won't have an easy path to the final round of the 2017 World Baseball Classic, sharing Pool C with the defending champion Dominican Republic, the United States and Colombia at Marlins Park in Miami. As it's already shown in previous WBCs, however, Canada can compete with any nation on any given night.

