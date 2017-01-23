Tim Raines on Finally Getting Into Baseball Hall of Fame After Nine Tries
Passed over nine times in the last decade, longtime Montreal Expos star and base stealer extraordinaire Tim "Rock" Raines slid to into the Baseball Hall of Fame last week. "The writers finally got it right," Raines joked at a news conference held last week to announce 2017's inductees. One of three players newly elected into Cooperstown by the Baseball Writers' Association of America, he joins Houston Astros lifer and first baseman Jeff Bagwell, as well as 14-time MLB All-Star catcher Ivan "Pudge" Rodriguez.
