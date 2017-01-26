Thomas: Include Bonds, Clemens in Hall if PED users get in
The way Hall of Famer Frank Thomas sees it, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens might as well be enshrined if players linked to performance enhancing drugs are getting elected. The Big Hurt, long a critic of players using PEDs, spoke out again during the Chicago White Sox's annual fan convention on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at White Lake Beacon.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec 31
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC