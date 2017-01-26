Thomas: Include Bonds, Clemens in Hal...

Thomas: Include Bonds, Clemens in Hall if PED users get in

14 hrs ago Read more: White Lake Beacon

The way Hall of Famer Frank Thomas sees it, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens might as well be enshrined if players linked to performance enhancing drugs are getting elected. The Big Hurt, long a critic of players using PEDs, spoke out again during the Chicago White Sox's annual fan convention on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

