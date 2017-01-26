The Blue Jays have discussed a trade involving David Robertson with the White Sox
The Blue Jays and White Sox have discussed a possible trade involving Chicago closer David Robertson , according to Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe . Nothing appears immanent, or even likely for that matter, but the news does suggest that the Toronto front office still plans to pad the team's bullpen depth before the start of the 2017 season .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluebird Banter.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec 31
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec '16
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC