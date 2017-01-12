Sox, Jennings reportedly reach 1-year deal, avoid arbitration
The White Sox and left-hander Dan Jennings have reached a one-year agreement for $1.4 million to avoid arbitration, according to MLB Network Insider Jon Heyman. The club has not confirmed the deal.
