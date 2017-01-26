Source: Robertson on Team USA for Classic

White Sox closer David Robertson is the newest Team USA addition for the World Baseball Classic, a source told MLB.com's Jon Paul Morosi. The hard-hurling right-hander would be the second White Sox player to commit to the Classic, joining Colombia's Jose Quintana -- both of whom may not be on the South Side on Opening Day, as their names have floated in trade speculation amid the club's aggressive offseason.

