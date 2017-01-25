Rockies pitcher Jeff Hoffman prepared...

Rockies pitcher Jeff Hoffman prepared for a rotation spot in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Purple Row

After his talk with German Marquez last week, Thomas Harding chatted with another competitor for the Rockies' starting rotation, righty Jeff Hoffman , about his approach to the 2017. Hoffman was on an innings limit in 2016, his first full professional season after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Purple Row.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec 31 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
News For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15) Apr '16 Cubsrule69 5
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,877 • Total comments across all topics: 278,258,131

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC