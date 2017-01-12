Rays claim OF Coats, designate RHP Floro for assignment
The Tampa Bay Rays have claimed outfielder Jason Coats off waivers from the Chicago White Sox and designated right-handed pitcher Dylan Floro for assignment. Coats appeared in 28 games with the White Sox last season, batting .200 with one homer and four RBIs.
