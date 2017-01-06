Phillies Former Third Baseman/Left Fielder Cody Asche Signed by White Sox
Former Phillies third baseman and left fielder Cody Asche, who was designated for assignment by the team earlier this offseason, has signed with the White Sox. The White Sox are following up the Phillies as the new rebuilding team in the MLB, notably selling off their two best players, Chris Sale and Adam Eaton, at the Winter Meetings in December.
Start the conversation, or Read more at That Balls Outta Here.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec 31
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec 23
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC