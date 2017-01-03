On mend, Putnam eyes shutdown middle-relief role

The current White Sox bullpen alignment doesn't feature Zach Putnam in the closer's role, although he pitched the ninth successfully during parts of a 2014 breakout campaign. But anyone who watched the most recent postseason, specifically Andrew Miller and the American League champion Indians, understands the last three outs aren't always the tensest or even the most crucial for a bullpen crew in securing a victory.

