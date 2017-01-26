Nationals Rumors: Where do Nats turn next after Greg Holland reportedly signs with Rockies?

How seriously Washington pursued Greg Holland is unclear, but FanRagSports.com's Jon Heyman listed the Nationals as one of three potential suitors, along with Colorado and a "mystery team" earlier this week, before the one-time Kansas City Royals ' closer signed what is reportedly a one-year deal with the Rockies this afternoon. So where do the Nationals turn next as they continue to attempt to add arms to the back of their bullpen? Heyman had some suggestions: David Robertson , the Chicago White Sox ' reliever, has been a rumored target for the Nationals and GM Mike Rizzo since last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.