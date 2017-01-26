Nationals Rumors: Where do Nats turn ...

Nationals Rumors: Where do Nats turn next after Greg Holland reportedly signs with Rockies?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Federal Baseball

How seriously Washington pursued Greg Holland is unclear, but FanRagSports.com's Jon Heyman listed the Nationals as one of three potential suitors, along with Colorado and a "mystery team" earlier this week, before the one-time Kansas City Royals ' closer signed what is reportedly a one-year deal with the Rockies this afternoon. So where do the Nationals turn next as they continue to attempt to add arms to the back of their bullpen? Heyman had some suggestions: David Robertson , the Chicago White Sox ' reliever, has been a rumored target for the Nationals and GM Mike Rizzo since last season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Baseball.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball? Dec 31 HerbertPerryforMa... 1
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec '16 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
News For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15) Apr '16 Cubsrule69 5
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,972 • Total comments across all topics: 278,273,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC