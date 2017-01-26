Moncada aiming for Majors heights in 2017
There was no big league timetable set by Yoan Moncada when presented with that question during a visit to Ann and Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago on Thursday during an event taking place one day prior to the start of SoxFest. But the 21-year-old switch-hitter sounds like a player who intends to be with the White Sox sooner than later during the 2017 season.
