MLB hot stove notes: New suitor for Jason Hammel; Jose Quintana update

If the Yankees are serious about signing free agent starter Jason Hammel to a low-dollar deal, as reported Thursday, the price could be going up because another AL club has become a threat. Go through our slideshow for the latest on Hammel, plus details on the Mariners' two Friday trades as well as updates on Jose Quintana, Ryan Braun and others.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Chicago, IL

