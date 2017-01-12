Michael Kopech, prospect Boston Red Sox traded to White Sox,...
Michael Kopech, the top pitching prospect who the Red Sox traded to the Chicago White Sox in the Chris Sale deal Dec. 6, received high praise from Chicago pitching coach Don Cooper. Cooper, appearing CSNChicago.com's White Sox Talk Podcast , said he immediately tries to get video when he has a new pitcher.
