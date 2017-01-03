Making Sense of All The Jose Quintana...

Making Sense of All The Jose Quintana Trade Rumors.

In just about ever other offseason news of a team taking offers on a pitcher that has been in the top ten in baseball four years in a row would be a big deal, mix in the fact that said pitcher is only 27 years old on a contract with 5 years left at only 38 Million and the writers should have a field day, yet things seem awfully quite. That just might very well be a good indication for the White Sox as they have already completed two great trades in their rebuilding effort and have one more massive trade chip to play with in Jose Quintana.

