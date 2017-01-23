Kopech, Soto among 19 invited to Sox camp
People who want to get a look at the White Sox will have a perfect chance to do so at the team's upcoming big league Spring Training. The team announced its 19 players receiving non-roster invites to Spring Training on Monday, with eight free agents agreeing to Minor League contracts and 11 others coming from within the organization.
