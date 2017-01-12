Jennings ($1.4M), Petricka ($825,00) agree with White Sox

Reliever Dan Jennings agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, and right-hander Jake Petricka struck an $825,000, one-year deal Jennings , Petricka agree with White Sox Reliever Dan Jennings agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, and right-hander Jake Petricka struck an $825,000, one-year deal Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2iqbD3E CHICAGO - Relief pitcher Dan Jennings agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, and right-hander Jake Petricka struck an $825,000, one-year deal. Jennings made a career-high 64 appearances last season in his second season with the White Sox, going 4-3 with a 2.08 ERA.

