Jennings ($1.4M), Petricka ($825,00) agree with White Sox
CHICAGO - Relief pitcher Dan Jennings agreed to a $1.4 million, one-year contract with the Chicago White Sox, and right-hander Jake Petricka struck an $825,000, one-year deal. Jennings made a career-high 64 appearances last season in his second season with the White Sox, going 4-3 with a 2.08 ERA.
