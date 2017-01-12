Inbox: Will Dozier stay, or will he go?

The Brian Dozier sweepstakes should be coming to an end this week, as the Twins want to set a deadline for a potential trade to give the second baseman some peace of mind after the process has dragged on throughout the offseason. With reports that the Dodgers and the Twins have hit a snag in their trade talks involving Dozier, it seems more likely that he'll will remain in Minnesota heading into this season.

