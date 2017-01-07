Houston Astros Emerge in Jose Quintana Race
Reports linking the Houston Astros to Chicago White Sox starter Jose Quintana appear to be gaining steam. Should they do what it takes to bring in the lefty? We've heard a lot about the Pirates' and Yankees' apparent interest in White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana , but things had been comparatively quiet in regard to the Houston Astros .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.
Add your comments below
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Are these the Dark Ages of White Sox Baseball?
|Dec 31
|HerbertPerryforMa...
|1
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Dec 23
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
Find what you want!
Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC