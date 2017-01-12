Healthy Tilson should boost hometown White Sox

It took Charlie Tilson exactly one at-bat to pick up his first Major League hit during his White Sox debut at Comerica Park on Aug. 2 last season. Two innings after that single to center off of Anibal Sanchez and the requisite talk at first base with Miguel Cabrera , Tilson's rookie campaign was finished when he sustained a torn left hamstring chasing Cabrera's double in right-center.

