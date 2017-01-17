Hawk alarm clock headlines Sox '17 pr...

Hawk alarm clock headlines Sox '17 promotions

Chicago White Sox

It's 6 a.m. on a cold Chicago morning and it's time to get up for work or school. Sound strange or impossible? Well thanks to the White Sox, you can wake up every morning to the words of the team's iconic television play-by-play announcer Ken "Hawk" Harrelson.

Chicago, IL

