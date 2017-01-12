Frazier, 4 others agree with Sox on 1-year deals

The White Sox and power-hitting third baseman Todd Frazier have avoided arbitration, settling on a $12 million contract for 2017, the club announced Friday. Along with Frazier, Chicago reached one-year deals with it's four other arbitration-eligible players: right-hander Miguel Gonzalez , left-hander Dan Jennings , right-hander Jake Petricka and right-hander Zach Putnam .

