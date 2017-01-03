Former Sox pitching coach Brown dies ...

Former Sox pitching coach Brown dies at 73

Read more: Chicago White Sox

Former Rangers pitcher Jackie Brown, who was known as the "Oklahoma Curveballer" and later became a Major League pitching coach for three organizations, has passed away after a long illness. He was 73. Brown pitched for the Washington Senators in 1970-71, the Rangers in '73-'75, the Indians in '75-'76 and the Expos in '77.

