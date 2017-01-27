Former Phillie Peter Bourjos Signs With Chicago White Sox
According to Colleen Kane of Chicago Tribune, free agent outfielder, Peter Bourjos, has signed a minor league deal with the Chicago White Sox. Although the full details of the deal are not yet available, it does appear that it does include an invitation to Spring Training.
