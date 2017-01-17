Dominican Republic academy re-opens with upgrades
The White Sox re-opened their Dominican Republic academy this past Tuesday with great excitement concerning the upgrades made to the complex in Boca Chica. Buddy Bell, the organization's assistant general manager, spoke of a second building being added to go along with the two baseball fields already in place, along with additional classrooms, lounges and computers.
