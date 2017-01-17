CSN Chicago to begin live-streaming i...

CSN Chicago to begin live-streaming its Cubs, Sox games in 2017 - " Chicago Sun-Times

9 hrs ago

Fans who get Comcast SportsNet Chicago's channel as part of their TV-provider coverage will be able to live-stream Cubs and White Sox games shown on the network beginning with the 2017 season. CSN Chicago announced the move Thursday morning, adding that all pre- and postgame CSN shows for Cubs and Sox - no matter which network is providing game coverage - will also be available via live stream.

Chicago, IL

