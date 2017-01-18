Chicago White Sox: Prospect Michael Kopech Throws 110 mphTwice
If you thought Aroldis Chapman threw fast, Chicago White Sox prospect Michael Kopech busted out his flame-throwing potential on Tuesday with a pair of 110 mph throws. While expectations are low for the Chicago White Sox at the major league level, what is going on behind the scenes incites the excitement behind this rising franchise.
