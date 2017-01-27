Charlie Tilson believes debut injury 'setback a setup for a comeback'
The White Sox center fielder managed a hit in his first major-league at-bat Aug. 2, but found himself grasping a walker in his parents' basement the next day thanks to what turned out to be a season-ending injury to his left hamstring. "I have a memory I'll never forget, to put on that uniform," Tilson said Friday during the first day of SoxFest.
