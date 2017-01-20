Bill Veeck Attended an Interesting Preparatory School
There was a school in Los Alamos, NM known as the Los Alamos Ranch School. It was bought by the War Department during WW II to be the home of the Manhattan Project.
Read more at South Side Sox.
