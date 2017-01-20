As White Sox begin to rebuild, few of the faces have changed

As the White Sox prepare for their annual SoxFest fan convention, beginning Friday at the Hilton Chicago, it's a good time to check in on the rebuild, reboot or re-whatever they prefer to call it. So far they've successfully "de-LaRoched" the clubhouse, trading Chris Sale and Adam Eaton , the two most vociferous critics of Sox management in the Adam LaRoche saga, while receiving several quality prospects in return.

