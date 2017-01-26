A's reunite with infielder Adam Rosales - again

JUNE 06: Adam Rosales #17 of the Oakland Athletics smiles after crossing the plate after hitting the game-winning home run, a solo shot in the 10th inning, against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field on June 6, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Athletics defeated the White Sox 5-4 in 10 innings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.