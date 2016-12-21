Yankees reportedly interested in White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana
The Bombers are interested in White Sox pitcher Jose Quintana, Jon Morosi of Fox Sports and MLB TV reported Monday morning. Quintana, a 27-year-old lefthander, was 13-12 for Chicago last season with a 3.20 ERA and 181 strileouts in 208 innings.
