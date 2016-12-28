Yankees' Joe Girardi: Goal is to win ...

Yankees' Joe Girardi: Goal is to win tough AL East

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: NorthJersey.com

Yankees' Joe Girardi: Goal is to win tough AL East The Yankees' manager comments about his 2017 club. Check out this story on northjersey.com: http://northjersy.news/2hug2lN NEW YORK - Ace lefty Chris Sale has joined the robust Red Sox, and the Blue Jays and Orioles remain potent AL East foes, but the rebuilding Yankees haven't altered their annual mission.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec 23 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
News For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15) Apr '16 Cubsrule69 5
News Hawk Harrelson says GM is the worst job in base... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Wall Street
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,305 • Total comments across all topics: 277,429,449

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC