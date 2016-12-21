Yankees interested in LHP Quintana?
As MLB's wintertime hot stove subsides to a mere sizzle, the New York Yankees have continued to stay active in talks with other organizations, and one prized lefty starter in particular has returned to their radar. Jose Quintana, the 27-year-old southpaw from the Chicago White Sox, has been the latest target of interest for Brian Cashman and the Yankees front office, according to Jon Morosi of FOX Sports.
Chicago White Sox Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui...
|Fri
|Phil_Masters21
|1
|White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017?
|Sep '16
|tomas
|1
|Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16)
|May '16
|Ozzie Guillen
|1
|25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|RichardVicdek
|1
|For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15)
|Apr '16
|Cubsrule69
|5
|Hawk Harrelson says GM is the worst job in base... (Jan '16)
|Jan '16
|Fart news
|2
