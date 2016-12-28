Yankees Interest in Jose Quintana Has Far-Reaching Implications
If as reported the Yankees are still in the mix of teams vying for the services of White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana, that means they know they are going to have to give up the only thing Chicago is interested in - and that's prospects. And the implications of that are far-reaching.
