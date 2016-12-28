Yankees Interest in Jose Quintana Has...

Yankees Interest in Jose Quintana Has Far-Reaching Implications

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Call to the Pen

If as reported the Yankees are still in the mix of teams vying for the services of White Sox starting pitcher Jose Quintana, that means they know they are going to have to give up the only thing Chicago is interested in - and that's prospects. And the implications of that are far-reaching.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Call to the Pen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chicago White Sox Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Rumor: Pirates Interested in Acquiring Jose Qui... Dec 23 Phil_Masters21 1
News White Sox: Who Will Manage Team In 2017? Sep '16 tomas 1
News Hahn looking at any opportunity to improve Chic... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News Chicago White Sox: The case for more Tyler Sala... (May '16) May '16 Ozzie Guillen 1
News 25 Best White Sox Moments at U.S. Cellular Fiel... (Apr '16) Apr '16 RichardVicdek 1
News For Cubs fans, it's still 'wait 'til next year' (Nov '15) Apr '16 Cubsrule69 5
News Hawk Harrelson says GM is the worst job in base... (Jan '16) Jan '16 Fart news 2
See all Chicago White Sox Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chicago White Sox Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,198 • Total comments across all topics: 277,422,874

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC